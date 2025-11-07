K.P. Energy Q2 PAT surges 44% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue jumps 51% on robust project execution

K.P. Energy gained 2.01% to Rs 444.50 after the company reported a strong performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by higher project execution and improved operating efficiency.On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 44.11% year-on-year to Rs 35.94 crore on a 51.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 300.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 64.34% YoY to Rs 53.97 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Total operating expenses rose 48% YoY to Rs 235 crore during the quarter. EBITDA grew 57% to Rs 69 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 44 crore posted in Q2 FY25, reflecting better operational leverage and strong execution momentum.
Meanwhile, the board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share, equivalent to 5% of the Rs 5 face value, for FY26. The record date for the said dividend is 14 November 2025.
K.P. Energy (KPEL) is a leading provider of balance of plant solutions for the wind energy industry. The company is involved in the entire wind farm development value chain, right from conceptualization to the commissioning of a project. KPEL plays a critical role in coordinating a wide range of activities related to utility-scale wind farm development.
