Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

