Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.13% to Rs 1221.85 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 58.49% to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 1221.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1208.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.27% to Rs 294.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 4635.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4474.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1221.851208.17 1 4635.074474.03 4 OPM %11.3214.26 -13.5115.77 - PBDT151.83184.45 -18 649.66734.51 -12 PBT108.39142.32 -24 484.26586.96 -17 NP42.52102.44 -58 294.35422.11 -30
