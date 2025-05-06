Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 421.06 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 12.97% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 421.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 365.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.78% to Rs 142.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 1771.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1550.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales421.06365.42 15 1771.581550.42 14 OPM %14.4518.29 -12.7017.90 - PBDT64.8569.62 -7 244.63281.91 -13 PBT49.4355.92 -12 185.57230.12 -19 NP37.5943.19 -13 142.80175.81 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content