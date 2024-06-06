Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects gains as board to mull fund raising

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International jumped 5.44% to Rs 1,166.20 after the civil construction company announced that the executive committee of its board is scheduled to meet on 10 June 2024 to consider the proposal of fund raising.
The company will raise funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.
Kalpataru Projects International (formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission) is a leading player in the domestic transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. The company undertakes turnkey contracts for setting up transmission lines and substations for extra-high-voltage power transmission. Over the years, it has diversified into civil contracts, railways, and oil and gas pipeline construction.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.71% to Rs 169 crore on 22.30% increase in net sales to Rs 5,971 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

