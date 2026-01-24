OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.04% to Rs 290.34 crore

Net Loss of OneSource Specialty Pharma reported to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 68.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.04% to Rs 290.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 392.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.290.34392.565.9736.14-16.28102.78-85.9234.02-88.70-68.85

