360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit rises 19.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers rose 19.58% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 98.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 102.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.98.00102.8779.0978.4343.4225.3842.7625.0727.1822.73

