Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 92.93 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products rose 73.02% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 92.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales92.9378.69 18 OPM %13.7512.73 -PBDT10.567.80 35 PBT6.433.72 73 NP4.812.78 73
