KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

