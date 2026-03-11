Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kellton Tech launches AI-first B2B travel platform - Zourney

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

In partnership with FutureAge AI Labs

Kellton Tech Solutions has partnered with FutureAge AI Labs to build Zourney, an AI-first B2B travel platform for travel businesses. Envisioned as an AI-native digital backbone for the travel trade, the platform embeds intelligence across the value chainfrom supplier onboarding and pricing intelligence to booking management, servicing workflows, and post-sales engagementto make underlying processes more intuitive, predictive, and efficient.

India's travel sector is accelerating into its next phase of digital growth, and while customer facing travel platforms have advanced rapidly over the past decade, B2B travel platforms have trailed in comparison. Distribution partners deal with several challenges that include fragmented supplier integrations, time-intensive servicing workflows, limited personalization capabilities and margin compression driven by operational inefficiencies.

 

Kellton developed Zourney, a native AI B2B travel platform to bridge the structural gap with a unified operating layer, instead of layering automation on top of legacy stacks, to enable smarter pricing decisions, real-time personalization, streamlined servicing, and more informed decision-making for travel partners. The result is expanded inventory access with a more intelligent decision-making process for travel partners.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

