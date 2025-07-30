Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Pennar Industries Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, Aro Granite Industries Ltd and Shanthi Gears Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2025.

Pennar Industries Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, Aro Granite Industries Ltd and Shanthi Gears Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2025.

Times Guaranty Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 256.85 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9987 shares in the past one month.

 

Pennar Industries Ltd lost 7.75% to Rs 233.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53404 shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd crashed 7.61% to Rs 64.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5226 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Axiscades secures ₹600 crore defence orders for indigenous platforms

ENG vs IND 5th Test press conference

5th Test press conference LIVE, IND vs ENG: Captain Shubman, Stokes to address media shortly

Special Breaking News

Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE: L&T, HDFC Bank lift Sensex 220pts; Nifty at 24,850; SMIDs dip; Nifty Auto down 1%

Instagram

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Aro Granite Industries Ltd corrected 7.09% to Rs 35.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4356 shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd pared 6.93% to Rs 542.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10506 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

AbhiBus introduces industry-first 'New Buses' filter

AbhiBus introduces industry-first 'New Buses' filter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon