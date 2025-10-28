Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the September 2025 quarter

KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 309.23 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 4.47% to Rs 93.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 309.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 280.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales309.23280.47 10 OPM %43.8745.11 -PBDT145.35136.00 7 PBT126.94119.47 6 NP93.3189.32 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 81.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 81.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit declines 73.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit declines 73.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 68.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 68.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon