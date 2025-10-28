Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 144.56 croreNet profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 3.99% to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 144.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales144.56109.09 33 OPM %44.7858.15 -PBDT45.1344.91 0 PBT44.0943.72 1 NP33.1031.83 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content