Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area rises 4% on year

Kharif area rises 4% on year

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
According to the latest government data, the kharif sowing is 4 per cent up as of July 18 as coverage has reached 708.31 lakh hectares or lh from 680.38 lh a year ago. The seasons acreage was 7 per cent higher as of July 11.The area coverage under kharif seasons main cereal paddy has reached at 176.68 lh, up 12.4 per cent while of pulses acreage is higher by 2.3 per cent at 81.98 lh from 80.13 lh.

Wall Street Mixed Amid Trade Hopes, Earnings Watch, and Sector Swings

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

CMD B. K. Soni appointed as TAC member of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International

Stock Alert: PNB Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, CIE Automotive

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

