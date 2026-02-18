Kings Infra Ventures jumps on Japan engagement, export expansion plans

Kings Infra Ventures rose 3.62% to Rs 138.85 after the company announced progress in its export-led expansion strategy.

The company recently hosted delegations from Japan-based Shokuryu Co. and ITOCHU Corporation, which reviewed its aquaculture farms and processing facilities. The discussions focused on sourcing farm-raised shrimp. Kings Infra said it has upgraded its quality control laboratory to meet Japanese standards and is evaluating a calibrated re-entry into the Japan market.

The company is expanding its presence across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with a focus on traceable and sustainably farmed aquaculture products. It is also increasing farming and processing capacity to meet export demand and exploring pasteurised canned crab meat for the US market.

Separately, Kings Infra is advancing its Maritime Aquaculture Technology Park in Visakhapatnam under a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The project will include hatcheries, feed mills, farms, research facilities and processing infrastructure, with an annual production capacity of about 3,300 tonnes of shrimp. Land identification in Srikakulam district is at an advanced stage.

Kings Infra Ventures is an aquaculture and seafood company. It operates across shrimp farming, processing, exports, and retail, focusing on sustainable aquaculture and ESG initiatives.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 23.92% to Rs 4.30 crore while net sales rose 41.55% to Rs 43.13 crore in Q2 September 2025 ove Q2 September 2024.

