KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.35% to Rs 372.10 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 83.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 97.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 1854.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1543.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 82.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.35% to Rs 372.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 734.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.372.10734.661854.071543.21-6.836.34-3.91-10.64-13.8861.53-36.28-97.51-21.0657.61-63.70-122.76-42.9182.21-83.31-97.67