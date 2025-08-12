Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 672.37 croreNet profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 8.84% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 672.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 655.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales672.37655.15 3 OPM %9.669.99 -PBDT61.9857.09 9 PBT58.8854.09 9 NP44.0640.48 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content