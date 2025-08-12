Medicamen Biotech standalone net profit declines 27.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.30% to Rs 38.45 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 27.43% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.30% to Rs 38.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.4541.48 -7 OPM %10.4811.72 -PBDT3.944.76 -17 PBT2.173.02 -28 NP1.642.26 -27
