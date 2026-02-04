Triveni Turbine standalone net profit declines 21.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.55% to Rs 584.00 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 21.52% to Rs 95.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 584.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 440.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.584.00440.6023.3722.51152.20119.30145.20114.0095.20121.30

