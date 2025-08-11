Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 202.12 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries declined 89.00% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 202.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales202.12183.38 10 OPM %-8.020.09 -PBDT-40.988.83 PL PBT-52.57-2.12 -2380 NP10.1492.19 -89

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

