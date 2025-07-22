Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Blue Jet Healthcare shares drop 10% post Q1 results; details here

Blue Jet Healthcare shares drop 10% post Q1 results; details here

At 2:30 PM, shares of Blue Jet Healthcare were trading at ₹906.15, down by 10 per cent on the BSE.

Stock market

The pharma company's PAT was down by 17.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blue Jet Healthcare share price today: Shares of the pharma company, Blue Jet Healthcare, dropped 10 per cent on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹906.15 per share. 
 
At 2:30 PM, shares of Blue Jet Healthcare were trading at ₹906.15, down by 10 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, Sensex was trading at 82,193.27, down by 7 points. The market capitalisation of the pharma company stood at ₹15,718.57 crore. So far this calendar year, the shares of the company have witnessed a strong surge of 78 per cent.
 
The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).
 

Blue Jet Healthcare Q1FY26 earnings

The company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹354.8 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up from ₹162.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Profit after tax (PAT) also witnessed a healthy rise of 141.3 per cent to ₹91.2 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹37.8 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. However, the company's sequential results failed to uplift the investor sentiment. 
The pharma company's PAT was down by 17.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. PAT margins also declined from 32.3 per cent in Q4FY25 to 25.7 per cent during the quarter under review, marking a decline of 664 basis points (bps).

Also Read

Hyundai Creta Electric

Nuvama initiates 'Buy' on Hyundai India, sets ₹2,600 target on growth push

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

What led Nuvama to increase Prestige Estates' target price? Find out here

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

RITES share price zooms 6% on multiple deal wins; key details here

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

real estate, luxury homes

Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

 
"Reduction in Q-o-Q is primarily attributable to a drop in gross margin to 48.4 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 54.7 per cent in Q4 FY25, driven by a shift in product mix and reduced inventory levels, resulting in lower overhead absorption during Q1FY26," the company said in a release. 
 
That apart, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) figure was down by 13.6 per cent to ₹121 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹140 crore recorded in the previous quarter. Ebitda margins also took a hit and dropped by 701 bps to 34.1 per cent for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from 41.1 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
 
"Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth strategy, driven by capacity expansions, enhanced R&D capabilities, and a robust pipeline of high-value products. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders through consistent performance, innovation, and strategic investments," said Shiven Arora, managing director of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd.

About Blue Jet Healthcare 

The pharma company was initially incorporated as 'Jet Chemicals Private Ltd.' in Mumbai on December 7, 1968. The name of the company was changed to 'Blue Jet Healthcare Private' on December 30, 2020. It has operations organised into three product categories: contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Blue Jet Healthcare is involved in the manufacturing of pharma intermediate APIs used in pharmaceutical and healthcare products.
       

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs down; PSBs, pharma, realty drag; Eternal up 15%

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap auto stock surges 10% post Q1 results; zooms 102% in 1 month

Nestle

Nestle Q1 preview: What to expect from Kitkat maker in June quarter?

IPO

Savy Infra IPO sees strong demand on Day 2; check subscription data, GMP

IPO, Initial public offerings

Swastika Castal IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 2.5x, GMP remains nil

Topics : Stock Market buzzing stock Markets Sensex Nifty stocks pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon