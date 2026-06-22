KMEW consortium wins order worth Rs 66 cr

From Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Ministry of Ports

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) announced that a consortium comprising Knowledge Shipyard (KSPL), as Lead Partner, and Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, has received a prestigious contract from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, for design, construction, supply, testing and commissioning of 10 Hybrid Electric Passenger Ferries having a capacity of 20 passengers each.

The contract carries an aggregate value of Rs 66.11 crore including applicable taxes (Rs 65.52 crore including applicable taxes for construction of ferries and Rs 0.59 crore including applicable taxes for maintenance and support) and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 10 months, followed by a 60-month maintenance and support commitment, enabling the Group to establish a long-term engagement with a marquee Government client.