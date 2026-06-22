Kirloskar Oil climbs after bagging order from HyperNext

Kirloskar Oil Engines surged 16.21% to Rs 2,315.25 after the company secured a significant order from HyperNext to deploy high-capacity power systems for hyperscale data centres in India.

HyperNext, is a digital infrastructure company focused on developing next-generation, hyperscale-ready data center ecosystems that support cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise digital transformation.

The order comprises 192 MW, 96 units of KOEL's 2500 kVA Optiprime dual core power systems. The deployment will support HyperNext's mission to build resilient, scalable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure capable of meeting the rapidly growing demands of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and mission-critical enterprise workloads.

Harsh Macwann, Group CEO, HyperNext, said, "As we continue to expand our digital infrastructure footprint, reliability and performance remain central to our design philosophy. KOEL's Optiprime solution offers the scale, engineering sophistication, and proven operational performance required for our mission-critical environments. Being Indias first data centre with an 800VDC power architecture, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to enabling the next generation of digital infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards of operational resilience.

Madan Patil, President- Global Powergen Business, Kirloskar Oil Engines, said, This order reflects the growing confidence that digital infrastructure leaders place in KOEL's engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance power solutions at scale. As AI and cloud adoption accelerate globally, data centers require robust and resilient backup power systems that can support ever-increasing energy demands. Our Optiprime platform has been developed precisely to address these challenges, delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and operational efficiency for Hyperscale data centres."

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) specializes in the design and manufacture of internal combustion engines, gensets and integrated power solutions. The company offers a comprehensive engine & power systems portfolio ranging from 1 kW to 10 MW, serving critical sectors including infrastructure, data centers, real estate, defense, marine, and railways.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.65% to Rs 155.22 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 126.56 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 20.97% YoY to Rs 2116.23 crore in Q4 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News