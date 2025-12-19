United Breweries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1576.3, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 1.52% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
United Breweries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1576.3, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.United Breweries Ltd has eased around 9.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54546.45, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24525 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.86 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 110.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
