Adani Total Gas Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 577.25, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.Adani Total Gas Ltd has eased around 5.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34464.3, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 103.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
