Indian Overseas Bank eases for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 34.01, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 26.56% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Indian Overseas Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.01, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.Indian Overseas Bank has eased around 13.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8325.45, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 15.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content