Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2215.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 18.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2215.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 9.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10516.15, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.04 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2221.3, down 0.68% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 2.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 18.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 111.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Breweries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

BSE Ltd spurts 1.03%, up for third straight session

BSE Ltd spurts 1.03%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon