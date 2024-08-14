Kore Digital standalone net profit rises 691.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1030.73% to Rs 50.77 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital rose 691.04% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1030.73% to Rs 50.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.774.4914.7122.727.391.017.050.935.300.67