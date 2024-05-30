Business Standard
Kovai Medical Center &amp; Hospital standalone net profit rises 70.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 320.79 crore
Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 70.75% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 320.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.25% to Rs 179.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.61% to Rs 1218.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1018.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales320.79266.68 20 1218.271018.56 20 OPM %28.5825.16 -28.0526.36 - PBDT90.4362.36 45 329.69244.35 35 PBT66.9140.68 64 237.55155.22 53 NP52.1830.56 71 179.73115.77 55
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

