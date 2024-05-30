Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 320.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 55.25% to Rs 179.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.61% to Rs 1218.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1018.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 70.75% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 320.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.320.79266.681218.271018.5628.5825.1628.0526.3690.4362.36329.69244.3566.9140.68237.55155.2252.1830.56179.73115.77