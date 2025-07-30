KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 1538.76 croreNet profit of KPIT Technologies declined 15.80% to Rs 171.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 1538.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1364.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1538.761364.63 13 OPM %19.1621.07 -PBDT298.69329.21 -9 PBT235.81276.70 -15 NP171.90204.16 -16
