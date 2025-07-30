Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2025 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 1538.76 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 15.80% to Rs 171.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 1538.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1364.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1538.761364.63 13 OPM %19.1621.07 -PBDT298.69329.21 -9 PBT235.81276.70 -15 NP171.90204.16 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 11.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 11.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 46.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 46.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 18.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 18.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon