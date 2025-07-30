Redington consolidated net profit rises 11.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 25951.99 croreNet profit of Redington rose 11.88% to Rs 275.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 246.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 25951.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21282.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25951.9921282.33 22 OPM %1.541.74 -PBDT358.15343.47 4 PBT304.33292.46 4 NP275.27246.04 12
