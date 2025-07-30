Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 80.29 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 9.90% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 80.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.2969.40 16 OPM %16.8419.02 -PBDT13.1612.24 8 PBT10.449.45 10 NP7.777.07 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content