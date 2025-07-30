Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 46.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.76% to Rs 32572.33 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank declined 46.68% to Rs 2119.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3975.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.76% to Rs 32572.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29144.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32572.3329144.54 12 OPM %71.7670.93 -PBDT6973.425751.07 21 PBT6973.425751.07 21 NP2119.883975.86 -47
