KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 1471.41 croreNet profit of KPIT Technologies rose 44.66% to Rs 203.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 1471.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1199.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1471.411199.16 23 OPM %20.2220.01 -PBDT339.20234.96 44 PBT283.11186.87 52 NP203.75140.85 45
