Krebs Biochemicals &amp; Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Remedium Lifecare Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2024.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 102.37 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7515 shares in the past one month.
Remedium Lifecare Ltd surged 18.73% to Rs 19.02. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd soared 18.48% to Rs 63.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
Coastal Corporation Ltd gained 14.43% to Rs 282.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9778 shares in the past one month.
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd exploded 12.96% to Rs 615.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14223 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

