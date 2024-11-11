Business Standard
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 13.63% to Rs 12.86 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.63% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.8614.89 -14 OPM %-21.15-6.04 -PBDT-4.05-1.86 -118 PBT-5.76-3.57 -61 NP-5.76-3.57 -61

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

