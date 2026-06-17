Krishna Defence rises after securing Rs 45.64 crore defence order
Shares of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries rose 3.45% to Rs 1,270 after the company announced a new order from the Ministry of Defence.The company said it has received an order worth Rs 45.64 crore, for the supply of special steel products to be used in a shipbuilding project. According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed within eight months.
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries is an integrated defence manufacturing companies with in-house capabilities for designing, developing, and producing advanced defence systems and precision components.
On a consolidated basis, Krishna Defence & Allied Industries' net profit surged 72.87% to Rs 12.81 crore while net sales rose 42.18% to Rs 64.85 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST