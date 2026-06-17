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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Surges 4.14%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Surges 4.14%

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 8.5% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd gained 4.14% today to trade at Rs 497.8. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.93% to quote at 28171.24. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ASM Technologies Ltd increased 3.91% and R Systems International Ltd added 3.43% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 27.12 % over last one year compared to the 5.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 8.5% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19331 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1267 on 16 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 401.05 on 30 Mar 2026.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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