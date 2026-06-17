Air India launches new 'Basic' fare: 15 kg checked baggage, no free meals

Air India on Tuesday announced a new ‘Basic’ fare on select domestic routes, offering travellers a lower-cost ticket option with fewer bundled services as the airline seeks to provide more flexibility and choice to passengers.

The new fare, currently being rolled out as a pilot, is available in Economy Class and is targeted at value-conscious travellers who are willing to forego certain benefits in exchange for a lower fare.

Under the Basic fare, passengers will be entitled to a checked baggage allowance of 15 kg and a cabin baggage allowance of 7 kg. While complimentary tea or coffee will be served onboard, meals will not be included in the ticket price.However, travellers can pre-book meals up to 24 hours before departure for an additional charge. Available meal options include vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain and diabetic meals.

In the event of a schedule change or reaccommodation, pre-purchased meals will be automatically transferred to the new flight, or fully refunded if unavailable for any reason.

The introduction of Basic fare builds on Air India’s branded fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - introduced in 2024 as part of the airline’s effort to simplify and enhance its customer offering.

"The Basic fare is entirely optional, and travellers continue to have the choice of booking across Air India’s existing fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - each of which includes complimentary meals and a range of bundled benefits at progressively higher price points. The introduction of Basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering," Air India said in a statement.

With clearly differentiated bundles of products and services, Air India’s fare families are designed to align with evolving traveller preferences and enable guests to select the option that best meets their individual requirements.

Pilot rollout

The Basic fare is currently available on select domestic routes. Air India will assess customer response and feedback during the pilot phase to guide decisions on the future of the offering.

Currently, the Basic fare can be booked exclusively through the airline’s direct channels, including its website, mobile app, contact centre, and airport ticketing offices.

How is it different from existing Air India fares?

The Basic fare becomes the fourth fare family in Air India's domestic network after Value, Classic and Flex, which were introduced in 2024 as part of the airline's broader customer experience overhaul.

Unlike the new Basic fare, the existing Value, Classic and Flex categories continue to include complimentary meals and a range of bundled benefits that increase with the fare level.

Air India said the new offering is entirely optional and does not replace its existing fare structure.

Why is Air India introducing a Basic fare?

The move reflects a growing trend in the aviation industry where airlines unbundle services and allow passengers to pay only for the features they use.

By separating meals and certain other benefits from the base ticket price, airlines can offer lower entry-level fares while giving customers the option to purchase additional services separately.

What happens if there is a schedule change?

The airline said passengers who purchase meals separately will not lose that purchase in the event of a flight change.

If a passenger is re-accommodated on another flight because of a schedule disruption, the pre-booked meal will automatically be transferred. If the meal cannot be provided on the new flight, the amount paid for it will be refunded.

Where can passengers book the Basic fare?

For now, the Basic fare is available only through Air India's direct sales channels, including:

Air India website

Air India mobile app

Contact centre

Airport ticketing offices

The airline said it will assess customer response and feedback before deciding on a wider rollout.

What does this mean for passengers?

For travellers who typically travel light and do not consume meals onboard, the new fare could offer a cheaper way to fly.

However, passengers will need to pay closer attention to baggage limits and ancillary charges when comparing fares. In many cases, a slightly higher-priced Value fare that includes meals and additional benefits may still offer better overall value depending on travel requirements.