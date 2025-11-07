Arvind consolidated net profit rises 73.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.35% to Rs 2371.14 croreNet profit of Arvind rose 73.14% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 2371.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2188.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2371.142188.31 8 OPM %10.4110.10 -PBDT220.59194.25 14 PBT148.65134.75 10 NP103.4059.72 73
