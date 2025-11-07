Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind consolidated net profit rises 73.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 73.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Sales rise 8.35% to Rs 2371.14 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 73.14% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 2371.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2188.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2371.142188.31 8 OPM %10.4110.10 -PBDT220.59194.25 14 PBT148.65134.75 10 NP103.4059.72 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 29.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 29.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 175.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 175.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon