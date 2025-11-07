AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 1029.67 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering rose 8.07% to Rs 277.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 1029.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1030.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1029.671030.51 0 OPM %28.8326.75 -PBDT387.91360.92 7 PBT359.96337.35 7 NP277.44256.72 8
