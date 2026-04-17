Kriti Nutrients Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pearl Polymers Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Mangalam Organics Ltd and Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 April 2026.

Pearl Polymers Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Mangalam Organics Ltd and Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 April 2026.

Kriti Nutrients Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 87.62 at 17-Apr-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3922 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 21.57. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3165 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd surged 19.05% to Rs 106.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2444 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd gained 16.78% to Rs 515. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 497 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd advanced 14.96% to Rs 8.07. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34805 shares in the past one month.