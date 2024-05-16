Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 17.50% to Rs 1.88 crore
Net loss of Kusam Electrical Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.05% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.881.60 18 7.146.90 3 OPM %-3.721.88 -3.227.10 - PBDT-0.05-0.07 29 0.260.50 -48 PBT-0.08-0.11 27 0.160.40 -60 NP-0.050.05 PL 0.090.41 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 53.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Vimta Labs climbs on securing Govt grant for upgrading lab

Exploring The All New Testronix Tensile Testing Machines &amp; UTMs for Quality Control

VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Biz Integration recognizes CFOs across industries for invaluable contributions to nation-building at the 4th Edition of India CFO Awards 2024

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2024 quarter

ABC Gas (International) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon