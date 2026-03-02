Monday, March 02, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.11 billion in the week that ended February 20 to $723.60 billion, after hitting a new all-time high recently, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias latest data. Foreign exchange reserves dipped in the latest week, driven by a drop in gold reserves and foreign currency assets. Foreign exchange reserves touch record high of $725.72 billion in February. For the reported week, Indias foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at $572.56 billion, down $1.039 billion. The gold reserves are at $127.48 billion, down $977 million from the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles registers sales of 63,331 units in Feb'26

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles registers sales of 63,331 units in Feb'26

Eicher Motors CV sales climb 23% YoY in February 2026

Eicher Motors CV sales climb 23% YoY in February 2026

Paras Defence jumps after incorporating semiconductor subsidiary

Paras Defence jumps after incorporating semiconductor subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict