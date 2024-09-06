Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 175 crore

L&T Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 175 crore

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
L&T Finance said that it has allotted 17,500 listed, secured, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 175 crore, through private placement basis.
The said NCDs have a tenor of 931 days and the redemption date for the same is 25 March 2027.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The coupon rate for the aforementioned debt instrument is 7.9918 % p.a. payable annually and on maturity.
The debentures have been secured by an exclusive and first ranking charge by way of hypothecation over identified fixed deposits of the company and/or an exclusive and first ranking charge by way of hypothecation on identified standard receivables (hypothecated assets) of the issuer, to the extent that the principal amount of such hypothecated assets (or amount in case of fixed deposits) is equivalent to 1 time of the principal amount and coupon outstanding.
 
In case of default in payment of coupon rate and/or principal redemption on the due dates, additional interest of at 2% per annum over the coupon rate shall be payable by the company for the defaulting period.
L&T Finance offers financing for two-wheelers, consumer goods, homes, farm equipment, women entrepreneurs, rural groups, real estate, and infrastructure. It provides financing for small and medium enterprises through term loans and overdraft facilities.

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips hits record high on 2:1 bonus issue

Godfrey Phillips hits record high on 2:1 bonus issue

Sansera Engg inks long-term pact with Dynamatic Tech

Sansera Engg inks long-term pact with Dynamatic Tech

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea tanks after foreign broker downgrades price by 83%

Vodafone Idea tanks after foreign broker downgrades price by 83%

Clean Science & Technology invests Rs 50 cr in Clean Fino-Chem

Clean Science & Technology invests Rs 50 cr in Clean Fino-Chem

The company had reported 29.11% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 685.51 crore on 12.08% rise in total income to Rs 3,784.61 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip fell 2.99% to currently trade at Rs 165.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra plans to manufacture electric cars, taps ex-BYD executive

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana elections

Vinesh Phogat

LIVE news: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Market Crash Close Highlights: Sensex ends down 1,000pts at 81,200, Nifty at 24,800; Financials lose

Sujeet Kumar

Sujeet Kumar expelled from BJD for 'anti-party' actions, joins BJP in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon