L&amp;T Finance hits 52 week high as retail disbursements jump 33% YoY in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
L&T Finance said that its retail disbursements for Q1 FY25 was at Rs 14,830 crore, registering a growth of around 33% as against Rs 11,192 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Rural business finance disbursements were at Rs 5,770 crore, Farmer finance disbursements stood at Rs 1,900 crore, Urban finance disbursements were at Rs 6,040 crore and SME finance disbursements came in at Rs 980 crore in Q1 FY25.
The value of acquired portfolio for Q1 FY25 was Rs 140 crore.
Retail loan book at the end of Q1 FY25 was estimated at Rs 84,440 crore, up 31% on a YoY basis.
Retailisation of the portfolio was approximately 95% as at end of Q1 FY25 from 82% in Q1 FY24.
L&T Finance offers financing for two-wheelers, consumer goods, homes, farm equipment, women entrepreneurs, rural groups, real estate, and infrastructure. It provides financing for small and medium enterprises through term loans and overdraft facilities.
The investment company reported 10.53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 553.88 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 501.08 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income rose 6.76% to Rs 3,677.32 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 3,444.43 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Shares of L&T Finance rose 0.11% to Rs 188.80 on the BSE. The scrip hit a 52-week high at Rs 194.20 in todays intraday session.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

