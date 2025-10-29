Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T PT&D vertical division secures large orders in Saudi Arabia

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its vertical has bagged grid infrastructure orders for the construction of a 380 kV substation and transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV gas-insulated substation. The scope also involves related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV transformers & reactors, and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC, and firefighting.

The second set of orders pertain to the construction of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

 

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.62% to Rs 3,997.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

