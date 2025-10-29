Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty above 26,000 level; metal shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Metal stocks extended their gains for the sixth straight trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 284.10 points or 0.34% to 84,881.56. The Nifty 50 index rose 98.45 points or 0.38% to 26,034.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.04%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,044 shares rose and 1,576 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.33% to 10,737.15. The index rose 5.35% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Steel Authority of India (up 7.57%), JSW Steel (up 3.16%), NMDC (up 2.84%), Vedanta (up 2.44%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 2.4%), Tata Steel (up 2.28%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.15%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.61%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.42%) and Jindal Steel (up 1.16%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Samhi Hotels added 1.21% after its consolidated net profit surged 632.4% to Rs 92.43 crore on 11.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 292.97 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Blue Dart Express rallied 4.596% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 30.8% to Rs 79.50 crore on 7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,549.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

