Nifty above 26,000 level; metal shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 284.10 points or 0.34% to 84,881.56. The Nifty 50 index rose 98.45 points or 0.38% to 26,034.65.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.04%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,044 shares rose and 1,576 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.33% to 10,737.15. The index rose 5.35% in the six consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Steel Authority of India (up 7.57%), JSW Steel (up 3.16%), NMDC (up 2.84%), Vedanta (up 2.44%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 2.4%), Tata Steel (up 2.28%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.15%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.61%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.42%) and Jindal Steel (up 1.16%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Samhi Hotels added 1.21% after its consolidated net profit surged 632.4% to Rs 92.43 crore on 11.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 292.97 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Blue Dart Express rallied 4.596% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 30.8% to Rs 79.50 crore on 7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,549.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content