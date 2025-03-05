Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T Technology Services Ltd soars 3.57%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4729.75, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 3.58% fall in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4729.75, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has dropped around 14.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37276.95, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93026 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4745.5, up 3.72% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is down 10.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 3.58% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 39.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

