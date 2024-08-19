LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 1.13%, up for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 665.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.29% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 17.13% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 665.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has dropped around 16.14% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22976.2, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 656.95, up 1.12% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

